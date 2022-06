CRICKET: Uganda optimistic about World Cup challenge league B

As the 2022 Uganda Cricket World Cup Challenge League B opening game approaches, Assistant coach Jackson Ogwang is hopeful that this time Uganda won't fall short while captain Brian Masaba says the team is ready to go. Uganda opens on the 17th of June against Jersey at Lugogo indoor stadium. The tournament forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup that will be hosted in India