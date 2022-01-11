CRICKET: Uganda loose to Scotland by 109 runs

Baby cricket cranes fell by 109 runs in the first warm-up game against Scotland. Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first and managed to restrict Scotland to 218 runs for nine wickets in 50 overs. However, Uganda was completely out of the chase losing wickets simultaneously and only managed 110 runs in 31 overs. The Baby Cricket Cranes will be back in action on Wednesday against another heavyweight Sri Lanka. Uganda is making its third appearance at the U-19 World Cup and will play its first game against Ireland on January 15.