Cricket U-19 Cranes fine tune ahead of World Cup

In Cricket, the U-19 Baby Cricket Cranes will be making their 3rd appearance at the U-19 World Cup in West Indies from Jan 3rd-Feb 4th. The team has been training since Nov 1st under head coach Ivan Thawithemwira and his assistant Robinson Turinawe. The side will leave Uganda on Jan 2nd for the West Indies. The technical team talks about their preparations and expectations at the World Cup.