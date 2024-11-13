CRICKET CHALLENGE LEAGUE B :Uganda beats Italy by 24 runs to remain unbeaten

The Cricket Cranes defeated Italy by 24 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval , to remain unbeaten in the first round of the the Cricket Challenge League B.Hosts Uganda won the toss and opted to bat first managing 254 runs in 50 overs, for the loss of 9 wickets. In the second Innings, Italy managed 230 runs, all out, in 49 overs, allowing the hosts to win by 24 runs. In Lugogo, Tanzania and Singapore shared points after the match was abandoned due to a wet outfield.