Cranes beat Buganda FC by 2-1 in friendly

Farouk Miya and Sharif Shaka were both on target in the 32nd and 50th minutes respectively as the Uganda Cranes overcame a resilient Buganda kingdom team by 2 -1 goals at Kabaka Kyabagu stadium in Wakiso. Buganda’s goal that came only three minutes from the restart of the second half came from Buddu’s Gideon Onyango. The match was organised to help the Uganda Cranes technical team to identify talent from the Buganda kingdom side that can be groomed for national team duty.