Coach unveils final Netball She Cranes squad

She Cranes head coach, Fred Mugerwa has named the final 15 players that will represent Uganda at the upcoming Vitality Netball World Cup in South Africa next month. Mugerwa's team includes six players who will be making their debut at the international level with the senior national team. They include Christine Namulumba Kango, Lilian Achola, Viola Asingo, Anet Najjuka, Christine Nakito and Sarah Nakiyonga.