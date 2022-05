Cheptegei wins men’s 5,000m at the Diamond League

Joshua Cheptegei has won gold in the Men’s two-mile race at the Prefontaine Classic Meet of the Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon in 13 minutes 12 point 44 seconds. In a battle for Olympic gold medalists, the 5000m winner defeated Selemon Barega (the 10,000m champion) although he failed to break his personal best of 13 minutes 4 seconds. We talked to some analysts on Cheptegei's race in a few words.