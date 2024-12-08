CHARITY GAMES: The Guinness match day tour kicks off in Uganda

The Guinness match day on tour kicked off this weekend at the Zoe Grounds in Lugogo with the event marking the beginning of a nationwide tour where English Premier League Fans will be offered a chance to win tickets to watch their favorite teams in England. The tour, which aims to bring the Premier League directly to fans' doorsteps, across Uganda, consists of a Matchday track designed to offer a viewing experience of the Premier League.