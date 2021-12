CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF A FALLEN STAR: Robert ’Soggy’ Sseguya is gone

The Sports Fraternity woke up to the sad news of the demise of former Rugby star and coach Robert Sseguya also know as Soggy who succumbed to Leukaemia at Mulago hospital cancer institute on Tuesday night. Sseguya was diagnosed with Leukaemia in May this year and he has since been on treatment at Mulago hospital.