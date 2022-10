CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE : Vipers set to go all out against TP Mazembe

Vipers Sports club head coach Roberto Oliveira says his team will be all out to attack TP Mazembe of DR Congo when the two sides meet in the second leg of the CAF Champions League qualifier in Lubumbashi tomorrow. Vipers and Mazembe played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the encounter at st Mary’s stadium in Kitende last weekend.