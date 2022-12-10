Byron Rugomoka leads day one of the Rukungiri rally

Byron Lugomoka led day one of the 2022 national rally calendar last event held in Rukungiri district of western Uganda. The two-day event that attracted the lowest entry this season of only 14 crews saw Jonas Kansiime and Oscar Ntambi finish second and third respectively. Meanwhile CRC championship leader Mike Mukula Junior is likely to miss out on the title following his early withdrawal from the championship on day one. Now second placed Muhamad Bwete remains in the solitary race for the title.