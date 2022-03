Busoga United’s Kikomeko hails side in the Uganda Premier League

A lone strike in the 60th minute by Nasser Ntege was enought to give Busoga United three points as they beat Sports Club Villa 1-0 in a Uganda Premier League game played at the Njeru Technical Centre in Buikwe. Busoga United Coach Abbey Kikomeko says his team did their home work and were well prepared for a VIlla side that he says he nowhere near the team they lost to in the first round.