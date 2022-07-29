Bunyoro kingdom launches inter-county bicycle race

Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom in partnership with MTN Uganda has launched the inter-county bicycle racing competition that will be competed for by the 15 counties (Masaza) of Bunyoro Kitara kingdom. The Bunyoro Kitara kingdom inter-county bicycle racing launch took place last evening at the Kingdom’s parliamentary premises in Hoima city where the bicycle racing kit was unveiled to the public ahead of the competitions. The bicycle racing competition dubbed (Obugari bw’amasaza ga Bunyoro) will be concluded on 13th September at Kiryandongo stadium in Kiryandongo district.