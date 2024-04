Buganda cycling calendar begins in Luweero, expands regionally

The Buganda cycling calendar kicks off this Sunday in Luwero, with competitors racing in 90 and 60 kilometers for the men's and women's categories, respectively. Following the Luwero event, organizers plan to extend cycling competitions to other parts of Buganda, including Mityana and Masaka, in an effort to revive the sport in the Buganda region.