Booma FC unveils new shirt sponsor as big league starts

Masindi-based FUFA Big League Booma FC has unveiled aplatinum sponsors Jonard Conglomerate Company Limited as shirt sponsor for the upcoming season in a Shs100m deal afunction held at masindi stadium. Asiimwe Janard the CEO Conglomerate Co. Ltd Says he decided to boost the home team to compete favorably with other teams and promote talent adding that because of oil Bunyoro economy is going to boom. The club leadership has lauded the deal and is looking to use this as motive to try and qualify for the Uganda Premier League.