BASKETBALL LEAGUE: KIU Rangers overcome UCU Lady Canons by 54-51

In Basketball, KIU Rangers displayed an incredible team performance to overcome UCU Lady Canons 54-51 in game two of the 2024 Women's National Basketball League semifinals series that was played today at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo. Rangers put up a strong performance in the fourth quarter to tie the series 1-1. Captain Ines Kanyamunenza led the charge with 17 points which was followed by Sharon Kirabo’s double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Greens. Game three of the best-of-five series will be played on Tuesday with the first team to reach three wins progressing to the finals.