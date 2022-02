BAPTISM OF FIRE: Express FC caretaker coach Odoch loses first game

Defending champions Express suffered a 1-0 loss to Busoga in their first premier league game since the sacking of head coach Waswa Bbosa this week. The Red Eagles, who got rid of their coach Wasswa Bbosa over performance-related issues, remain in 5th position with 29 points from 18 games while Busoga move out of the relegation zone with 17 points from 18 games.