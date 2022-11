ATHLETICS: 70 elite athletes to attend MTN marathon

Elite Athletes from Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea are set to face off in the 17th edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon that will flag off at the Kololo airstrip this Sunday. Organisers have confirmed the invitation of over 70 elite athletes that will compete in the 42 km full marathon race, 21km half marathon and the 10 km road race.