At least 30 local teams to compete for Africa club volleyball slots

At least 30 volleyball clubs are expected to converge at the OBB courts in Iganga this weekend to compete for slots to represent the country in next year’s Africa club volleyball championship. Winners of the men's and women's national club volleyball championship will join the national league champions to represent Uganda in the continental event. Ndejje University, Nkumba, Nemo stars and KAVC Volleyball clubs have represented Uganda in previous continental engagements.