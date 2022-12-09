Arsenal deploys 10 coaches for Africa convention

Arsenal football club is set to deploy 10 coaches to Rwanda for the Arsenal Africa convention set to offer a platform for African talents to experience modern technics of football. Set to operate from the Rwanda football development Centre, the coaches will help in the selection of over 500 kids from all over Africa who will join Arsenal Academy. Uganda's football academies have been advised to register for the convention due in June 2023 to expose their players to this opportunity.