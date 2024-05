AMERICAN FOOTBALL: Bulls Power beats UPDF Giants 18-8

Bulls Power American football club thrashed hosts UPDF Giants 18-8 in the first flag American football game that was played last evening at Henry’s Sports Centre in Kabalagala. The club contributed three touchdowns while UPDF Giants registered only one touchdown and a conversion. The match is a buildup for Bulls Power as they get ready to represent Uganda in the upcoming First African Mega Bowl, which will be hosted by Kenya in August 2024.