Akena wins overall title at Lugazi Sugar Golf tournament

Joseph Regan Akena clinched the overall gross winner title after carding an impressive score of 213 over the three days of intense action at the Lugazi Sugar Centenary Golf Tournament, which climaxed last evening in Lugazi. This remarkable achievement earned him a substantial cash prize of UGX 2,080,000, a prestigious trophy, and a gas cylinder. The Lugazi Sugar Centenary Golf Tournament attracted a diverse field of golfers, including professionals, amateurs, and subsidiary players. In the professional category, Phillip Kasozi emerged victorious after a thrilling sudden-death playoff against Marvin Kibirige and David Kamulindwa.