AFRICA WOMEN CUP OF NATIONS: Ayub Khalifa advises Crested Cranes

The Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) tournament kicks off on Saturday this week with Burkina Faso playing against hosts Morocco. The Uganda Crested Cranes will have their opening fixture against Senegal on Sunday. Many of the players have passed through the tutorship of now under-17 head coach Ayub Khalifa who has given some pointers to team Uganda.