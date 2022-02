AFRICA SENIORS BADMINTON: Uganda men knocked out after loss to Algeria

In Badminton, the Uganda men have been knocked out of the Africa seniors Badminton championship following a 4-1 team loss to Algeria. This was as day two of the championship came to an end this evening at the Lugogo indoor stadium. Meanwhile, Uganda women lost to Egypt 3-2 but stand a chance to make the semifinals if they beat Zimbabwe in their last game tomorrow.