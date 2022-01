AFCON:Assessing Egypt’s chances at the Africa Cup of Nations

With the Africa Cup of Nations, just two days away, we look at Egypt, the most successful team in the competition. With a record seven titles, the Pharaohs have not been near the top since 2010 when they won the last of their three consecutive trophies. With a team led by Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Egypt is one of the teams to look out for.