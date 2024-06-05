Tusker lite Rwenzori marathon launched in Kampala

The third edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori marathon hopes to attract over 5000 runners after the marathon's courses in Kasese were recently certified by the World Athletics Federation. The event that will take place on the 24th of August was launched yesterday with a group of runners participating in a 5km run along the streets of Kololo. Martin Magara, the State Minister for Tourism, commended the Marathon for greatly contributing to the development of the country.