Men’s hockey team beat Malawi by six goals to one in Zambia

Let’s talk Hockey now because this morning in Zambia, the Uganda men’s hockey team beat their counterparts in Malawi by six goals to one in their opening game of the Zambezi series. A brace for each of Jackson Musinguzi, Jordan Achaye and Emmanuel Baguma gave the men’s team a perfect start in the championship ahead of their second game against hosts Zambia tomorrow. Meanwhile, their women counterparts settled for a goalless draw with Zambia a result their coach blamed on the long journey they made to Zambia.