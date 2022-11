MARATHONN FOR MATERNITY: Hauwei hands over 280m to MTN

The 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon has once again landed a big partnership with Hauwei worth 280 million Uganda shillings. The November 26th event is expected to raise between eight hundred million and one billion shillings that will be given to four government-aided health centres in Kampala, Kabongo in the Karamoja region and Kachumbala in Teso region in a bid to improve maternity services in the health centres.