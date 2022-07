GOLF: Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Tournament returns this weekend

The Coronation Open tees off this weekend at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante to mark the 29th anniversary of the return of Kabaka from exile. The tournament is part of a series of events held by the kingdom to mark the coronation anniversary A field of over 180 golfers is expected to grace the tournament on Saturday were they will play to support the kingdom's HIV/AIDS campaign in the Islands of Ssese.