FUFA releases tickets for the two Cranes matches

Two Uganda Cranes players earlier included in the 28 strong squad due to start training tomorrow have been confirmed to have withdrawn from the team. Scotland-based Bevis Mugabi reportedly withdrew for personal reasons and Uchechuku Ikeazu Mubiru will not make the squad after sustaining an injury. However, the pair have been replaced with Ronald Oti of Bul FC and Nelson Senkatuuka of Brights Stars FC. This is as the Federation of Uganda Football Associations FUFA released the match tickets for Uganda vs Botswana due on Friday 7th June at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.