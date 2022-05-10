EAST AFRICA NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Ugandan teams dominate tournament

Ugandan teams continue to dominate the East Africa netball clubs championship with victories on day three of the event. This is after Uganda prisons netball club beat Tanzania’s Uhamiaji 61-27 goals before KCCA netball club saw off another Tanzanian side Tamisan with a 56-40 goals victory. Nine teams are taking part in the championship that has attracted clubs from Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar. Now KCCA and Uganda prisons netball clubs have confirmed their qualification to the knock stage of the championship.