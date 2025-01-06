Gov’t downplays gen Muhoozi’s social media posts

National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi has rated messages presented by the UPDF Chief Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as serious but that he will not be intimidated. In his comments on the social media app X, Gen Muhoozi is reported to have threatened to cut off his head among other threatening actions. However, Information State Minister Godfrey Kabbyanga says there is no cause for alarm over these comments, as there is no assurance that these are Gen.