Zebra boxing club to secure funding for its facilities

Uganda’s Boxing sport has been significantly boosted with the support of international music star and entrepreneur Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi. The support through Chop Gaming under the leadership of Eazi will see the refurbishment of Zebra Boxing Club, offering renewed hope for its completion and the Continuation of Zebra's Legacy. Founded by the late Isaac Ssenyange, also known as Zebra Mando, a former Bombers' captain, the project aims at empowering the community as well as providing a safe spacer for young boxers to develop their skills.