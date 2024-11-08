Zaake to sue Akol and MPs over Parliamentary altercation

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has announced plans to pursue legal action against Kilak North MP Anthony Akol and other MPs allegedly involved in an altercation in Parliament yesterday. The incident occurred shortly before the debate on the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill 2024. Zaake, who is currently receiving medical care at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya, claims he was assaulted by Akol and others during the parliamentary session. NTV's Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde visited Nsambya Hospital to assess Zaake’s condition.