Youth to grow oil, gas sector through agriculture

A youth group in Kikuube district has resolved to take advantage of the opportunities in the oil and gas sector through agriculture by 2025. The mobilised group of an estimated 500 youth under an umbrella body United Development Association are engaged in fish production, vanilla and mushroom. They sought the support of the acting Kikuube Resident District Commissioner Amlan Tumusiime for linkage with the oil and contracted pipeline firms.