Young innovators create security system to boost domestic safety

Three young Ugandans have been selected to compete for a £25,000 Africa Prize Award for Engineering Innovation 2023 by the Royal Academy of Engineering after developing a security system that connects neighbors to each other and police within a 20km radius via a physical device. Communities are divided into networks of 10 to 30 households, each receiving a device connected to a local area network. In cases of emergency, pressing a button sets off a load alarm on all devices connected to the network. This then sends a message with the victim’s details to other devices, prompting a community response.