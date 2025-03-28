Young female politicians highlight challenges in politics, call for mentorship

Young female politicians have cited sexual harassment, poor cultural and religious practices, and a lack of finances as some of the issues hindering them from participating in politics, despite many having the capacity to challenge for elective positions. Seasoned women politicians are urging young girls to seek political mentors who will guide them through the process, enabling them to participate in politics without facing the challenges that currently hinder their involvement. This was part of a fireside conversation held last night by the Parliamentary Forum on Youth and The Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy.