World Fistula Day: Uganda joins global efforts to raise awareness

Today, on World Fistula Day, Uganda joined the world in raising awareness about the condition that has affected the physical, psychological, and socioeconomic life of women who have suffered birth complications. The United Nations set a timeline of eliminating fistula by 2030, and Uganda has made significant progress toward that end, with many mothers now attending antenatal services and delivering in designated health centers. MILDRED PEDUN spoke to two survivors who shared the social isolation and depression they went through before they received corrective surgery.