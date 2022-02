WORLD CANCER DAY: Experts call for increased quality cancer care

Health experts are calling upon the public and all other stakeholders to bridge the gaps in quality cancer care and treatment by boosting early detection and treatment to be able to register positive outcomes. According to Uganda Cancer Institute annually there are between 33,000 to 34,000 new cases but only 7,400 of these make it to the institute which experts say shows a major cure gap that needs bridging.