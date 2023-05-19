Works Ministry: Damaged Katonga Bridge will soon be usable

The minister of works and Transport General Edward Katumba Wamala says, the contract to rehabilitate the Katonga bridge that collapsed after River Katonga flooded last week, has been awarded to the China Communications Construction Company. As a result of the damage to the bridge, the Kampala-Masaka road was closed and vehicle traffic rerouted from Mpigi. The minister said a temporary bridge will be built to facilitate movement on the road in the meantime. Gen. Katumba Wamala and state minister for Works Musa Ecweru visited the bridge to assess the damage.