Women in Nakasongola break barriers in fishing amid challenges

In Nakasongola, a group of women has ventured into fishing, a field traditionally dominated by men. These women endure long hours on the lake and brave harsh conditions, including rain, heavy winds, and relentless mosquitoes. Despite their efforts, they face significant financial challenges. Since they do not own boats, the women either rent them or work as casual laborers, earning 2,500 shillings per kilogram of fish caught. This low pay contrasts sharply with the high cost of renting boats and fishing gear. Yet, as Herbert Kamoga reports, these women, abandoned by their husbands, manage to provide for their families.