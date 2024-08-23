Why cultural norms are hindering women from thriving

Our patriarchal society espouses male dominance in terms of tasks, responsibilities, and resource allocation. Land inheritance is typically allocated through the male lineage from father to son or uncle to nephew to protect this key resource from falling out of the family's hands. However, as Gillian Nantume tells us, in Lira district, this culture is still locking out women and girls, who could have had the potential to accelerate the socioeconomic development of their families.