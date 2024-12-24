WHO restrictions stall plans to export medical professionals

The government says that four countries, including Germany, the UK, the US, and Poland, have expressed interest in employing Ugandan doctors and nurses. However, according to the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Betty Amongi, Uganda's inclusion on the World Health Organization's list of countries has complicated the matter. This listing prohibits the country from externalizing medical professionals due to inadequate doctor-to-patient ratios in Uganda.