Who is Musa Baluku? - ADF commander took over after Mukulu’s arrest

Not much is known about Musa Seka Baluku, the leader of the Allied Democratic Forces. Baluku took over the reins of the rebel outfit after Jamil Mukulu was arrested in Tanzania in 2015. The group is now affiliated to the Islamic State terrorists. He and his affiliates are being hunted down in the forests of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by Uganda and Congolese forces.