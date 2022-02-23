West-Nile leaders bitter about delayed road projects

The leaders of West-Nile region have decried the delayed Koboko-Yumbe-Moyo road project, saying that the government is dillydallying on the issue yet lives have been lost because of road accidents associated with many challenges. Williams Anyama, the Moyo district LCV Chairman while meeting officials from Uganda National Road Authority and World Bank at the district headquarters noted that the economic recovery of the region has been slowed down because of the bad roads