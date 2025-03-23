Victim of Kololo bar is laid to rest in Mbarara

The family of the late Martha Ahumuza, who died after collapsing in a popular Kampala bar, Mezo Noir, has called on the public to be kind in their comments about the deceased on social media. The call came during her funeral at their ancestral home in Mbarara City North, where hundreds of friends and family members gathered today. Ahumuza's father, Seth Murali, expressed grief during the ceremony, saying the family is still waiting for a police report into the death of the 23-year-old, who had been out with friends at the bar when she succumbed.