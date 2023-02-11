Vice President Alupo unveils new chancellor at Muni university

President Museveni has asked university graduates to avoid the mindset of only being job seekers but use the entrepreneurial skills attained to create more jobs. In remarks delivered by vice president Jessica Alupo, the stressed that the Economy in the country has few public jobs to absorb the ever-increasing population demand. Alupo was speaking during the installation of Muni University's second chancellor Dr Henry Luke Orombi, where also 260 students graduated in different fields.