Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Let judges do their work, Mao tells Museveni
  • 2 National Uganda does not belong to judges, lawyers- Museveni
  • 3 National Deputy RDC Majambere remanded over land grabbing, theft of 157 cows
  • 4 National ICC reaffirms Shs18b bounty for Kony
  • 5 World ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader