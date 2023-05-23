UPDF soldier laid to rest with military honors

The body of Private Wilson Sabiiti, the soldier who shot former Labour State Minister Charles Okello Engola has finally been laid to rest in his home of Mubali in Kijura town council, outside Fort Portal city, today. The family received his body after three weeks of waiting. Initially, the army had indicated that there would be no military honours during the burial. However, in a turn of events that the army participated in the burial, sending him off with a three gun salute.