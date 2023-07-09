UNOC urged to set up a national oil bulking center

Stakeholders in Bunyoro have asked the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) to establish a regional bulking center, to collect supplies, that will help maintain the quality and quantity within the supply chain. The supply centers are key points in the management of quality and quantity hence enabling farmers to aggregate. The call came as suppliers from the Albertine Region met in Hoima City, under the auspices of the Uganda National Oil Company UNOC. Uganda is expected to have its first Oil in June 2025.